Plans revealed for town centre bank to become new nightclub

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to turn a former Welsh town centre bank into a new bar and nightclub have been handed in to the local council.

The proposals for a change of use could eventually see the former Barclays bank in Dunraven Place, Bridgend, given a new lease of life if taken forward.

According to an application they could eventually see it turned in to a new entertainment venue with a ground-floor bar and lounge along with a first-floor nightclub and music venue.

The three-storey property is located in the town centre close to a number of shops and restaurants where it backs on to the Ogmore River, opposite the council’s civic offices.

The bank is understood to have closed its doors for the last time in April 2024 and is currently described as vacant.

The application described the development as a “change of use of the existing building from a bank to a mixed-use entertainment venue comprising a ground-floor bar and lounge with ancillary facilities, and a firs- floor nightclub/music venue with associated internal alterations, refurbishment works and installation of customer toilet facilities”.

It added: “The site comprises a former bank building located within Bridgend town centre.

“The property is currently vacant and has ceased trading in its previous use as a financial and professional services premises.”

The plans are also based in an area that has been at the centre of local debate in recent years with discussions held by the council over calls to de-pedestrianise the busy part of the Bridgend town centre and allow traffic to pass through and park more freely during the day.

An experimental scheme to extend access to the town centre began in April this year with a move to extend loading and unloading hours along with the introduction of new blue badge parking bays.

The plans for the former bank were submitted in June 2026 by developers at Cynon Group Limited.

They will now be considered by the council’s planning department in the coming months.