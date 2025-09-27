Plans revealed to demolish old warehouse for housing

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A former warehouse in Cardiff could be demolished to make way for council homes and a new block of council flats.

Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA) recently applied for planning permission to demolish the old Magnet Trade building in East Tyndall Street, Splott.

The application comes just months after CCHA announced they were planning to build dozens of new council homes on site.

‘Potential’

Chief executive of CCHA Brian Pickett said: “I am really pleased with the potential this site offers for affordable housing in Splott, being a key investment area for CCHA.

“If successful with the council’s planning process this development will provide much-needed homes for over 60 families at a time where the city has an ongoing housing crisis.

“We are committed to continual investment in new affordable homes and this one goes towards our target of 60-100 each year.”

Kitchen and joinery supplier Magnet Trade closed its Cardiff site in 2024.

The warehouse and office in Splott has been marketed by Knight Frank since 2020 but gained “no serious interest” according to planning consultants Amity who produced a planning statement on behalf of CCHA.

If plans for the new housing site are approved it will consist of:

44 one-bedroom apartments for two people

13 two-bedroom apartments for three people

Four three-bedroom houses for five people

‘Limited parking’

A design and access statement by CCHA states the site would provide “very limited parking” but argued it will include bike storage and be in a sustainable location with access to public transport.

The planning document also notes the historic importance of the area put forward for housing.

It states: “This area of Cardiff was previously heavily involved in the production and transportation of industrial products.

“Remnants of this history remains and some iconic buildings are located nearby.

“The Maltings building is a prominent historic building that has strong architectural features.

“The proposed design is encouraged to compliment this building, utilising materials evident within the surrounding vernacular.”

On Cardiff Council’s website the application to demolish the former Magnet Trade warehouse is listed as being in consultation currently.

This period of consultation will close on September 30 before the local authority makes a decision on whether or not the works can go ahead.

A full planning application for the council housing scheme is yet to be made by CCHA.