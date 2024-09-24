Plans revealed to expand popular street food and business hub

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A popular street food and business hub could soon be joined by a new distillery and spa.

The company behind the Goodsheds in Hood Road, Barry, has put in an application for the new development to be located to the west of the site.

As well as a distillery and spa it is proposed for the new complex to include a marquee and multi-purpose hall.

A design and access statement made on behalf of the applicants reads: “The proposal aims to provide an exciting extension to the already thriving complex through the development of a multi-use space, which will further enhance the Goodsheds experience.”

The Goodsheds first opened in August 2020 housing a number of businesses such as street food vendors, a cafe, bar, record shop, and health and beauty shop.

Railway goods building

A former railway goods building was renovated and shipping containers were added nearby to create the hub.

It has since expanded with a range of new businesses and now also includes offices and accommodation.

The design and access statement continues: “The vision is to create a destination that caters to the diverse needs and interests of visitors providing them with an unparalleled experience all in one place.”

It also describes the proposed site as previously-developed land which is next to a drive-through at the Goodsheds development.

Docklands

A regulatory service operating across Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend called Shared Regulatory Services (SRS), raised concerns about the plans saying the proposed site was part of the former docklands and activities there may have caused the land to become contaminated.

It has called for a condition to be attached to the application requiring a contamination assessment of the land and any necessary remediation before any work goes ahead.

Just to the south of the site plans have recently been approved for a new Cardiff and Vale College campus.

The “state-of-the-art” Barry Waterfront Campus is part of a wider £100m scheme to replace the Cardiff and Vale College Colcot Road site.

It includes a proposal for a new campus near Cardiff Airport which will be subject to a separate planning application.

Once completed the Barry Waterfront Campus will cater for up to 1,000 full-time and part-time students and nearly 80 staff.

It will also include active street frontages with a hair and beauty salon and a restaurant that will be open to the public and run by students.

