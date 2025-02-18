Plans revealed to transform former city office block into council flats

Plans have been revealed to transform a city office block into council flats.

Callaghan House in Cardiff was formerly the home of Cardiff Women’s Aid, in Meteor Street, Adamsdown.

The scheme, which would see the three-storey building converted into six flats if approved, is still in the consultation phase according to Cardiff Council’s website.

Callaghan House is owned by Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA) who occupied parts of the building between 2002 and 2022.

Interest

It is currently vacant with Cardiff Women’s Aid ceasing to operate there in mid-2024.

A planning statement by CCHA reads: “There has been little or no interest from commercial tenants for the building and it is not anticipated that this situation will change.

“CCHA have taken advice on the likelihood of attracting future occupants, at an acceptable rent, and this is not considered a viable option for the building.”

The new council flats, if approved, will be directly opposite another CCHA development in Moira Terrace.

Cardiff Council granted the housing association planning permission in 2023 to refurbish numbers nine to 22 on the street in 2024 to provide housing.

Work is currently under way on that scheme, which will ultimately provide 27 one-bedroom flats and eight two-bedroom flats.

The Callaghan House scheme proposes to provide three one-bedroom flats and three three-bedroom flats.

There are currently thousands of people on the council housing waiting list in Cardiff.

‘Ideal’

In October 2024 it was reported that about 8,000 people were waiting to be housed in a council home in the city.

The CCHA planning statement claims the Callaghan House site is an “ideal location to provide high-quality affordable housing within the area”.

It goes on to add: “Given the local demographics it is felt that affordable housing is an appropriate development for the site.

“It is not anticipated that the proposal would have any adverse effect on the local community.

“Indeed the provision of additional housing on such a sustainable site would bring significant benefits.

“The potential site value has been assessed along with the anticipated value of completed units and it has been established that a minimum of six units are required to make the site viable.

“Whilst private housing has been considered it is not anticipated that the potential values or demand would justify such a development.”