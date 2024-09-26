Plans revealed to transform popular historic attraction

Ted Pesket, local democracy reporter

A popular historical attraction which dates back to the Middle Ages, could be set to expand.

The owner of Fonmon Castle is putting in a planning application for a new restaurant, exhibition space, shop, and education centre at the Grade I-listed site.

Proposals in the application will also include holiday lodges, space for camping, an all-weather parking facility, and other new guest facilities.

Fonmon Castle, which dates back to the 1100s, first opened as a visitor attraction in 2020 after being purchased by businessman Nigel Ford.

Sustainable

Mr Ford said: “With growing visitor numbers it’s now time to look to our next chapter and this planning application will pave the way to a bright and sustainable future for the castle, its estate, and the people who live and work here.

“It will improve access, enable people to stay in the heart of the beautiful estate in low-impact lodges, and create more brilliant things for people to enjoy on-site, including an education centre to share the groundbreaking archaeological knowledge that is coming from Fonmon.”

The proposed lodge development will include a range of lodges, space allocated for touring pitches, and seasonal bell tents.

Before the building’s purchase by Mr Ford Fonmon Castle was a private home.

It now includes a number of attractions, including a dinosaur park, gardens, woodland walks, story trails, and a medieval village.

Wedding venue

The site also acts as a wedding venue and hosts popular events throughout the year like vintage car shows, concerts and Halloween and Christmas events.

Mr Ford said: “We’ve come a very long way since opening to the public in 2020.

“The last four years have seen hugely significant archaeological finds on site and we’re excited to be continuing our partnership with Cardiff University so that they can progress their digs next year.

“We’ve been delighted with how the local community has embraced us.

“It’s been great to partner with local businesses and to do archaeology-based work with local schools while also collaborating with key partners on important nature conservation initiatives on the estate.”

