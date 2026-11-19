Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been submitted for 135 new affordable flats and the refurbishment of 38 existing homes near a popular seafront. The proposals include a six-storey block of flats.

Housing association Tai Tarian is seeking permission for the next phase of work at the County Flats estate in Sandfields, Aberavon.

The estate was built in the 1950s between Princess Margaret Way and Moorland Road. Work to refurbish and extend the first six blocks was completed in 2025 as part of the first phase.

The latest plans would see Carmarthen House and two other properties demolished to make way for 135 flats off Bevin Avenue. Cardigan House and Coronation House would be refurbished as part of the scheme.

Most of the new flats would have one or two bedrooms. All 135 would be affordable social housing managed by Tai Tarian, which says the scheme would be one of its biggest developments to date.

Richard Oatway, senior project manager at Tai Tarian, said: “This proposal will provide much needed affordable housing for the local community.

“We have already invested a significant amount of money into creating new homes in Sandfields.

“These plans will complement what we have already achieved with County Flats 1 and will provide a welcome addition to the area.”

A public consultation on the proposals closed on 21 September. Neath Port Talbot Council will now consider the application.

The submission comes weeks after a separate consultation opened on plans for 61 flats and a ground-floor coffee shop at the former Four Winds pub site.