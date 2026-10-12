Plans submitted for 160-home housing estate on former mining site

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A new housing estate made up of 160 homes could be built at a former Swansea Valley mining site.

If approved, the proposal for homes at the former Tirbach Washery in Ystalyfera would also see the development of residential parking, roadways and other infrastructure.

The parcel of brownfield land accessed off the A4067 is based close to the local Gurnos Industrial Estate and was once operated as a washery associated with the Tirbach Colliery.

Some concerns have been raised about the proposals when they went out to consultation in 2023, mainly in relation to pressure on the local sewage system and the potential for pollutants from the scheme entering the watercourse.

A risk assessment that was carried out in relation to the plans also notes that there is the risk of an unrecorded mine entry on the land.

If the proposals are taken forward the developers will build a mixture of new properties in the village, including one-bedroom “walk up” flats along with two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

The plans state: “The vision for the scheme is to create a residential development which will contribute towards the need for a mix of high-quality homes within the locality, maximising the site’s regeneration potential and sustainable location.

“The site as existing is currently under-utilised and not being

used to its full potential. Several buildings and building foundations have been left since the sites previous use as a washery, which are in a poor state of disrepair.

“The location of the site is conducive to residential development, as it is well served by local services and facilities.”

It added that the application would represent a “sizeable contribution to the local authority’s housing requirements” if given the go-ahead.

Vegetation cleared

However, it acknowledged that an extensive amount of vegetation would need to be cleared from the land, as well as the removal of buildings and foundations that were associated with the former washery.

A coal mining risk assessment also noted the risk of an unrecorded mine entry being present on the land, with recommendation to discover its precise location before any construction takes place.

A public consultation was carried out in 2023, with a total of three objections recorded – some of which raised concerns about risks to local ecology, pressures on the public sewer system, and the threat of pollutants from the development entering the watercourse.

The plans were submitted to Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council in September 2026 and will now be considered by planning officers for approval.

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