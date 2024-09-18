Plans submitted for £4 million transformation of old library

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans for the £4 million transformation of an old library into a hub for the creative industries have formally been submitted.

The Grade II-listed building on Queen’s Square in Wrexham city centre has been closed to the public for a number of years.

The property was originally built in 1907 with money donated by Scottish philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and later used by Wrexham Council as offices.

The local authority announced proposals earlier this year to use it to support entrepreneurs in the creative industries by providing flexible working and co-working spaces.

New planning documents show the renovation will result in the creation of a single-storey glass extension to the back of the building which will house a cafe.

Recording studios

Other proposed features include recording studios, TV production facilities, exhibition spaces and workshops kitted out with laser cutters and 3D printers.

Architects working on the council’s behalf said the development would also aim to conserve historic elements of the old library.

In a design and access statement lodged with the authority’s planning department, they said: “This transformation seeks to support Wrexham’s growing creative community by providing a dynamic space for collaboration, innovation, and cultural engagement.

“Built in 1907, the building has become a significant landmark within Wrexham.

“Originally designed as a public library, the building has been extended and remodelled over the years to suit various changes of use.

“Until most recently, the property provided council office accommodation but is now vacant and ready to be refurbished.

“The refurbishment works will bring the building back to its former glory, whilst meeting the criteria of modern regulations and ensuring the spaces within suit the requirements of a contemporary building.”

Welsh Government funding

The scheme is expected to cost just over £4m, with the majority of funding provided by the Welsh Government.

Money has been allocated from the devolved government’s Transforming Towns Fund, which aims to bring empty properties back into use.

Commenting on the project in April, Nigel Williams, the council’s lead member for economy and regeneration, said: “This is fantastic news and will transform a wonderful Grade II-listed landmark city centre building into an exciting hub, future proofing and reinventing itself to become the engine room for local, creative industries.

“We all know that city centres need to evolve to stay relevant in a world where shopping, leisure and daily habits have changed, and finding new purposes for buildings like the old library is crucial.”

Work on the renovation is expected to begin later this year subject to planning permission being granted.

The new creative industries building is scheduled to open in either the late summer or early autumn next year, according to the council.

