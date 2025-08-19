Plans submitted for 62 town centre flats to transform office building

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for 62 affordable flats have been submitted for a town centre property in south Wales.

The proposal could see the new homes built at Sunnyside House, between Angel Street and Sunnyside Road in Bridgend if given the go-ahead.

The application has been handed in by housing association Linc Cymru for the

development of the accommodation on land close to Bridgend’s Halo Life Centre and the Sunnyside Wellness Village development which is currently under construction.

It follows a revised application which was first submitted to the council in 2022 for 65 flats to be spread over two apartment blocks.

Single block

However, the latest version said it would now seek permission for the development of 62 homes within a single L-shaped block near the civic offices and town centre.

If given the green light, the proposed development would be five storeys in height and would see vehicular access off Sunnyside Road.

There would be 30 car park spaces allocated for the building, along with space for 40 bicycles.

The plans read: “The 62 affordable dwellings proposed consist of entirely one-bedroom apartments, including two accessible homes and 60 for general needs, and includes the proposed demolition of the former Water Board offices at Sunnyside House.

“In addition, bicycle and car parking, waste storage facilities, landscape planting, sustainable drainage and associated infrastructure are proposed.”

Proposals

The Sunnyside House property currently consists of a detached two-storey office building with a large car park to the north and large grassed area to the south.

It was constructed during the mid-1970s, and was formerly occupied by Bridgend County Borough Council.

It is configured for use as a data centre and associated IT services.

A full application for the Sunnyside House development has been handed in to the local authority and is now under consideration by council officers.

It comes alongside another proposal for the borough from Linc Cymru for 44 affordable apartments in Porthcawl.

These could see the site of the former Fulgoni’s Café on John Street, which had been open for 98 years, transformed if given the go-ahead.