Plans submitted for development of historic north Wales pub

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand and restore one of north Wales’ historic pubs have been submitted to a county council.

A planning application for the Myddelton Arms – a Grade II* listed building known as the “Seven Eyes of Ruthin” for its uneven line of dormer windows – has been submitted to the authority’s planning department.

The application from Daniel McLennan of Stange & Co Ltd seeks to extend the pub on St Peter’s Square, converting an adjacent shop and flat into additional public house floor space.

The developers “intend to undertake a comprehensive programme of restoration and refurbishment to secure the long-term use of the Myddelton Arms as a vibrant public house and restaurant”.

The work will see a modern kitchen, toilets, and air conditioning installed and “integrated into the historic fabric” of the building.

The proposals also include repairs to the roof, dormers, and timber structure and “sensitive internal reconfiguration” to improve accessibility and facilities.

The iconic pub has functioned historically as a coaching inn, tavern, and public house, with the core fabric of the building dating back to the 15th or 16th century.

The pub is believed to have had major rebuilding and alterations during the 17th and 18th centuries, but the distinctive dormer arrangement and roof structure are thought to date from the late 16th century.

Situated within the Ruthin Conservation Area, the building has other important historic ties to the area.

The planning report states: “The building has strong associations with the Myddelton family – notably Sir Hugh Myddelton, engineer of the New River project in London – and other members who were influential landowners and civic figures in Denbighshire.”

The work will also need listed building consent in line with planning legislation regulated by Welsh heritage guardians CADW.

The plans will likely be discussed at a future Denbighshire County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.