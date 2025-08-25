Support our Nation today - please donate here
Plans submitted for food van at popular nature spot

25 Aug 2025 1 minute read
NRW car park Van Road forestry. Photo via Google

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A new food and drink van could open at a popular nature spot.

Environment agency Natural Resources Wales has applied for planning permission for the new venture in its car park on Van Road, near Van Road Trails on the edge of Caerphilly.

If permission is granted, the intention is for NRW to offer the site on the open market “and would hope to award [a contract] to a local business wherever possible”.

Green credentials

The green credentials of any suitors is likely to influence the agency’s decision-making, because NRW is “trying to encourage eco solutions” and no external power generators will be permitted at the site.

The Van Road forestry is managed by NRW as part of the Welsh Government’s woodland estate.

If approved, the change of use could create a job, and NRW has proposed opening hours of 9am to 5pm daily.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 25/0545/FULL.

