Plans submitted for green hydrogen fuel production plant

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

Plans for 15MW green hydrogen fuel production facility scheme have been submitted.

In an application to Pembrokeshire county Council, green energy specialists Haush Ltd is seeking permission for the facility, including electrolysers, compressors, a substation, and associated infrastructure, at Gate 4, Pembroke Dockyard, The Dockyard, Pembroke Dock.

Green hydrogen is produced from water, in an electrolysing process using electricity obtained from renewable sources, in this case through an 11kV substation supplied by renewable electricity via the national grid.

A supporting statement through agent Locogen Consulting Ltd, a specialist Renewable Energy Consultancy based in Edinburgh, says: “Haush’s vision is to address one of the biggest challenges of our time – decarbonising the transportation and construction industries. Their innovative solution lies in working in partnership with communities to produce Green Hydrogen, a clean and renewable energy vector that can significantly reduce carbon emissions.”

Marine energy

It adds: “The applicant has sought to identify opportunities to produce and supply Green Hydrogen across the UK to areas where it is most needed. The site was considered suitable for the proposed development, as it would align with the ambition for Pembroke Dock Marine to transition to a world-class centre for marine energy and engineering, focussed on the low carbon energy sector.

“The applicant’s ambition to deliver the proposed development, which would produce clean energy from Hydrogen, aligns with the aspiration and vision for Pembroke Dock Marine.”

It says there would be up to six HGV movements to and from the site per day when operational, with “each taking approximately five hours to fill to capacity, resulting in a low turnaround of vehicles to and from the site”.

Safety issues

On safety issues, it says: “The site would utilise rigorous safety measures, alongside the applicant adopting a production strategy that further reduces the risk profile.

“Most notably, there will be no fixed onsite storage of Hydrogen. Instead, Hydrogen will be produced and compressed on-demand and will be transported immediately offsite using operated tube-trailers owned by the applicant.”

The application will be considered at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

