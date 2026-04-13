Plans submitted for historic listed mine building

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A derelict former lead mine engine house could be converted into a new home.

An application has been lodged with Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to restore and convert the engine house at the former Nant Lead Mine at Eryrys, near Mold.

If granted permission, the applicant, listed in planning documents as Mr and Mrs Scott, will erect and extend the former boiler house to form a home, including a new access track.

The Grade II listed building was originally run by Westminster Lead Mine from 1841 through to the 1870s.

The proposal involves “the conversion of the existing engine house by constructing an inner shell to house the accommodation”.

A new upper floor room and roof will also be built together with a single storey ground floor extension to “ensure adequate living accommodation is provided”.

The extension is planned for the site of the former boiler house and would be joined to the main engine building by a glazed link.

Llanarmon yn Ial Community Council supports the application.

But the county council has received several objections, including those from the Llanarmon & District Conservation Society, Llanarmon yn Ial Ramblers Association, and the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales.

Objectors cite the detrimental impact on the “ecology of the site”, worry about neighbours’ privacy, and fear pollution “by way of disturbing contaminated land”.

The development also received a letter of support saying “the proposal would result in the saving of this historic landmark”.

Planning officers have recommended to councillors that the development is granted.

The planning application is set to be discussed at Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ on Wednesday, April 15.