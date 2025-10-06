Plans submitted for huge 50-storey skyscraper that will be tallest building in Wales

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

Plans for what will be the tallest building in Wales have taken a major step forward after the firm behind the scheme submitted a planning application.

REAP 3 Limited, a subsidiary of Bluecastle Capital, launched a pre-application consultation document on its plan for the 50-storey Cardiff skyscraper, proposed for land at Central Square, in August.

A full planning application for the development, which will provide 528 flats if approved, was submitted to Cardiff Council in September.

Should permission be granted for the scheme construction could begin in 2026.

A design and access statement prepared on behalf of REAP 3 Ltd also states the building could be completed by late 2028.

Plans were approved in May 2024 for a building at plots four and five of Central Square where this 50-storey tower block is earmarked for.

Design

At the time the scheme by Rightacres proposed 364 apartments and would have measured 35 storeys in height.

It also proposed a separate pavilion building, a public realm, and cycle parking.

The design and access statement for the new proposal states: “Whilst the consented scheme has many positive aspects the submission of a full new application provides the opportunity to improve and optimise key elements.”

It goes on to propose the expansion of amenity provision, improve the character of the building to “provide it with the landmark status worthy of the site”, and enhance the energy performance of the building.

The planning document also states that the developers are proposing to increase the amount of public space compared to what was put forward last time and “create a true destination for the city”.

Skyline

At the moment the tallest building in Wales is the The Tower at Meridian Quay, Swansea, standing at 107m tall.

Cardiff’s skyline has changed dramatically over the past decade.

A topping out ceremony was held in June 2025 for a 30-storey tower block at Guildford Crescent which became the tallest building in the city.

Before this the Gramercy Tower in Curran Road, which is 28 storeys high, was the tallest building in Cardiff.

However it looks as though the Guildford Crescent building won’t be the tallest in Cardiff for long.

Cardiff Council’s planning committee approved plans in October for a 30-storey block of flats at the former site of Harlech Court in the city centre.

If approved the 50-storey skyscraper at Central Square will dwarf both of these.