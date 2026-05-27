Plans submitted for massive solar scheme

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A major new solar energy storage scheme covering more than 180 hectares of farmland has been submitted for planning consideration.

Stantec UK Limited, acting on behalf of London-based Bodelwyddan Solar and Energy Storage Ltd, has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department.

The energy company is seeking permission to construct and operate the development, which also includes a cable corridor linking the site to Bodelwyddian Substation.

The proposed site covers approximately 184.37 hectares in total of predominantly agricultural land, split across land both north and south of Bodelwyddan.

According to the application, “around 70% of the site lies within Conwy County Borough and 30% within Denbighshire County”.

The application says that the “Future Wales: The National Plan 2040” planning policy means Wales must work to “its target of generating 70% of consumed electricity by renewable means by 2030” and a revised target of 100% by 2035”.

A planning statement submitted with the application states: “The proposed development would deliver an export capacity of up to 110MW, generating the equivalent of the annual domestic electricity requirements of approximately 26,657 homes.”

“In doing so, it would save around 35,569 tonnes of CO2 every year, equating to more than 1.4 million tonnes of avoided emissions over its 40-year operational life.”

The report added: “These savings translate into a projected carbon cost saving of around £56.2 million by 2050. This scale of renewable energy generation and associated decarbonisation clearly demonstrate the very significant environmental and socio-economic benefits of the proposed development and the contribution to meeting national net zero targets.”

Plans set out include a large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) electricity generating system, including solar arrays, inverters, transformers, substations, and ancillary buildings.

Access routes

The scheme also includes access routes, internal tracks, landscaping and biodiversity measures, fencing and CCTV, cabling infrastructure and other associated development.

The project would be constructed, operated, and eventually decommissioned under the proposals submitted.

Both Conwy County Borough Council and Denbighshire County Council are being consulted on the application.

The plans will likely be discussed at planning committee meetings of both authorities. But the proposals are considered a Development of National Significance and so will be determined by Welsh ministers.