Plans submitted for new £60m special school

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been submitted to build a multi-million pound special school next to the site of a former World War II prisoner of war camp.

The scheme will look to move Heronsbridge School from its current location on Ewenny Road, Bridgend, to a new site based around a mile away on Island Farm.

Heronsbridge School is a Bridgend based Additional Learning Needs (ALN) school catering for pupils from nursery age through to post-16 with a range of additional needs.

If approved, the proposals would eventually see the creation of the new facility with space for up to 300 pupils aged between three and 19.

They would also include plans for a variety of classrooms, a swimming pool and hydrotherapy pool with assisted changing rooms, family rooms and sensory rooms.

Additionally it would have a new 4G sports pitch and multi-use games area (MUGA) that would be available for use by the community.

Due to its location and size the Island Farm site was deemed to be the most suitable place for the development, in an area which once held a prison of war camp during the 1940s.

Once completed the site would be accessed from the existing highway network to the north of the site on Technology Drive.

The submitted application said: “The design includes visual references to the existing school, while meeting modern standards.

“External finishes have been chosen to both be calming and welcoming but also in-keeping with the wider location.

“The proposal also includes a residential element to provide a respite service associated with the Social Services and Wellbeing Directorate, as well as the school itself.

“This consists of two buildings, one run by the school and one by Social Services (Harwood House). The buildings are positioned around a central courtyard and have been designed to feel homely.”

They added that once up and running the educational and residential needs of the facility would be provided by around 238 members of staff.

Work on the new school was originally expected to be completed by 2026, but uplifts in costs were said to have led to a number of delays with the expected value increasing from £34m to around £60m.

The plans were submitted in October 2026 and will now be considered by Bridgend County Borough Council’s planning department in the coming months.