Plans submitted for new air traffic radar equipment at military barracks

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for specialist air traffic radio direction finding equipment at a Welsh county’s military barracks have been submitted to the council.

Cawdor barracks, Brawdy, is occupied by the 14th Signal Regiment who are due to vacate the Barracks in 2028.

A formal screening opinion call, under Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations, submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council by agent Montagu Evans on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been submitted relating to renewal works to be undertaken to the air traffic equipment at Cawdor Barracks.

A supporting statement says: “The Ministry of Defence are progressing a full planning application with associated Environmental Statement for a Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) Facility on part of the barracks site.

“This project has yet to be submitted for approval and is being brought forward independently of the renewal works to the Radio Direction Finder.

“The Cawdor Barracks airfield includes a Directional Finder (DF) which forms part of the service operated under a requirement from the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“It forms part of the nation-wide system automatic triangulation and distress, and diversion network regulate by the CAA on behalf of NATS. It is located towards the centre of the airfield.

“The network of DF installations is a civilian rather than military requirement, and allows bearing data to be provided to the Distress and Diversion Cell at NATS Swanwick. This is a national service which locates and supports aircraft in distress and manages the diversion of other aircraft.

“The current DF equipment comprises a 0.5m cabinet for electronics, a counterpose mounted the building which holds the ultra-high frequency antennas and a mast upon which the antenna array of 18 antennas is mounted.

“The existing DF equipment is reaching the end of its operational life and must be replaced at a manner which allows for continued operations. It is to be replaced with a High-Resolution Direction Finder (HRDF) which is being managed under the Ministry of Defence’s MARSHALL programme.

The new equipment will allow signals to be received from aircraft up to approximately 90 nautical miles (Nm) from the site, providing maximum coverage of the area through including the Bristol Channel and St Georges Channel.

“The existing DF will remain operational during installation of the new equipment. Once the HRDF is operational, the existing system will be decommissioned and removed from the site. Works are to commence in early 2026 and completed by early 2027.”

The submission says the proposals could be delivered under permitted development, with no assessment under the EIA Regulations required.