Plans submitted for new block of flats near town’s waterfront

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been submitted for the construction of a two-storey block of flats near a seaside town’s waterfront.

The applicant, Mr Andrew Brown, has asked for Vale of Glamorgan Council’s permission to build a storey block of four self-contained walk-up apartments at the back of 1-9 Hilda Street in Barry.

If approved, this would require the demolition of the existing buildings on the brownfield site.

This follows similar applications for the site which were both refused on the grounds of insufficient parking provision, which the applicant has addressed in the current application.

The application reads: “The application design seeks to develop a high-quality scheme which takes maximum advantage of the site’s position within this much sought-after residential area.”

It continues: “The key design considerations the revised scheme seeks to address are to protect existing residents’ amenity, ensure the occupiers of the proposed new dwelling enjoy reasonable amenity and that the building is compatible with the established characteristics of this part of Barry.”

The proposed building is planned to use a “simple palette” of materials, including red/brown multi-facing brickwork finished with a synthetic slate roof.

The scale and mass of the proposed building has been carefully considered to “respond to the immediate context”.

Some of the key design principles used to develop the site include “[creating] a modern, high-quality development that avoids an ‘institutional feel’ and utilises a combination of traditional and contemporary materials to give a strong sense of place” and “demonstrating the highest urban design principles that would include clearly demarcating what is private and what is public space, an outward looking development promoting natural surveillance of the adjacent regeneration area and secure private areas.”

According to the application, the site is “ideally” located in a sustainable location and using an existing brownfield site to “create an attractive and high-quality residential development” which avoids building on a greenfield site.

Dedicated pedestrian access is provided directly from the existing highway network, which also provides a cycle and refuse storage area – preventing any conflict with the existing lane.