Plans submitted for new community allotments to help residents grow their own food

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A new community allotment has been proposed to allow villagers to grow their own food, promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen community cohesion.

That is according to proposals received by Anglesey County Council over use of a patch open land behind Haulfre Cottages, close to the historic Haulfre stables and gardens complex.

A full application and screening opinion were submitted to the Isle of Anglesey County Council by Llangoed and Penmon Community Council.

The plans are for change of use of grazing land to create allotments along with the development of a toilet, shed, access and parking on an approximate 0.73 hectare site.

The plans have been submitted by Llangoed and Penmon Community Council through the agent Mark Davies.

The planning drawings show development of a timber “eco-friendly” water compost toilet, a community shed, access route, permeable hard standing parking and drop off area and an existing well.

The plots could include four full size, 26x13m and six half size plots of 13x13m the plans show.

Proposed development

The details noted: “The proposed development would provide allotments for the benefit of the Llangoed Allotment Society and the wider local community The Community Council would manage the site and oversee its use.

“The proposal represents a modest and sustainable form of community development.

“It would provide opportunities for local residents to grow fruit, vegetables and

other produce, promote healthy lifestyles and outdoor activity, encourage local food production and strengthen community cohesion.”

According to the statement: “The proposal involves no substantial buildings or urbanising development. The land would remain predominantly open and green in character.

“A small car park and suitable access would be provided, with the proposed hard standing formed using appropriate rubble/recycled inert slate material.

“The amount of hard standing would be limited to that necessary to provide safe and practical access and parking.

“The proposed use is considered to be compatible with the character of the

surrounding area and would not result in unacceptable impacts upon the landscape, neighbouring residential properties or highway safety.”

It is also noted that the “the land has previously been rented/leased by the Isle of Anglesey County Council for grazing. There is no agricultural tenancy agreement affecting the land.

“The applicant has been in discussions with the Council regarding the use of the land for allotments.

“The land is being rented/leased from the Council and the proposed plans have been submitted to the Council’s property department.”

Community resource

It noted the proposed allotments “constitute a community resource”.

“The scheme would provide a facility which enables members of the community to participate in gardening, food growing and outdoor activity. It would also provide opportunities for social interaction and community involvement,” it stated.

A screening opinion, usual before a full application, was granted by the council chief planner Dewi Francis Jones, on October 21. The decision stated that an EIA – Environmental Impact Assessment – would not be required.

A judgement stated the proposal was “unlikely to have significant effects on the environment”.

The full application is yet to be decided. The earliest decision date is listed on the council’s planning portal as November 7, 2026.

Alun Foulkes of the Llangoed and Penmon Community Council said the idea to develop an allotment for Llangoed was prompted after requests by local residents.

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