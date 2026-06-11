Plans submitted for new substation on Ministry of Defence site

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

The next step in creating a ‘groundbreaking’ business destination” has been lodged with a south Wales council.

Plans to demolish buildings at a Ministry of Defence (MoD) site in South Wales are under consideration by the local authority.

Welsh Ministers have submitted plans to Vale of Glamorgan Council to demolish buildings on land at Bro Tathan in St Athan and build a 132kv electricity substation.

According to the applicant: ”Bro Tathan is embarking on the next phase in its exciting evolution to create a groundbreaking destination for business offering a range of development and occupational opportunities.”

The substation is “required” to transform high-voltage electricity transmitted for Aberthaw Power Station into lower-voltage power suitable for local distribution across the site.

Planning documents read: “This infrastructure is essential to provide a reliable and adequate electricity supply to a range of existing and proposed developments within the site, enabling both current operations and future growth.”

It continues: “Provision of a robust power network will support a wider variety and scale of commercial and industrial uses, helping to attract new businesses, diversify industry, and create a broader range of employment opportunities within the area.”

One of the aims of the development is to provide a “reliable and robust power network” to support “current operations” and “future growth” of the nearby Cardiff Airport and St Athan Enterprise Zone.

The site is described as brownfield land comprising “rough grass”, scattered trees, areas of hardstanding, car parking, former sports pitches, roads and tracks and “a range of buildings and structures associated with the former Royal Air Force (RAF) and MoD operations”.

The application reads: “At a national level, Welsh Government are dedicated to achieving a Low Carbon Wales that puts the welfare of people, the health of the economy, and the protection and enhancement of the natural environment front and centre.”

It continues: “Sustainability is a key priority for Bro Tathan. Long-term targets and enabling mechanisms such as skills development and planning arrangements will be put in place to drive sustainability, minimise Bro Tathan’s carbon footprint and ultimately provide a better place to live and work.”

Bro Tathan, formerly MoD St Athan, is a Welsh Government owned site which comprises both MoD facilities and civilian businesses.