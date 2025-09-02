Plans submitted for new Welsh Jewish cultural centre

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Plans to turn the oldest remaining synagogue building in Wales into a Welsh Jewish cultural centre have been officially submitted.

A planning application and an application for listed building consent from the Foundation for Jewish Heritage have been put in to Merthyr Tydfil Council for the repair and restoration of the Grade II listed synagogue in Church Street and Grade II listed Primrose Hill to provide a Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre.

A heritage impact assessment says the Merthyr Tydfil synagogue, which was purpose built in 1876-1877, is currently unoccupied and in a partially derelict state, growing worse with each year whilst Primrose Hill is in part use for residential flat and part empty and is building up issues with damaged fabric, damp ingress and mould growth.

The statement says that the Welsh Jewish Heritage Centre would save both of these nationally listed buildings and give them a new life, directly connected to their old lives.

Anti-social behaviour

It also says: “Issues with anti-social behaviour in and around the former synagogue have caused consternation to the local community, and police, for many years.

“Bringing the building and site back into use, giving it activity, lighting and security, and making it safe, would provide an enormous benefit and comfort to the local community.”

It says that both the synagogue and Primrose Hill are very significant buildings in heritage terms with the synagogue being the oldest remaining synagogue building in Wales.

It adds: “To lose either, especially the synagogue, would be awful. However, without a viable use, this is likely to happen.

“The proposed Welsh Jewish Heritage Centre would provide this use perfectly.”

The prayer hall

The aim is for the main space within the synagogue, which used to be the prayer hall, to be restored and once again be given pride of place within the building.

The restoration would not replicate the former prayer hall completely, but would use its volume, form, layout, features and details as the basis for a more contemporary space in which to present, interpret

and celebrate the essence and history of the Jewish faith and all other faiths, religions and nationalities, the heritage impact assessment says.

There are also plans for a special garden for learning, engagement and contemplation and for a sapling from the Anne Frank tree to be placed there.

The proposals are looking to reinstate the lost decorative iron railings on top of the front wall to the steps and the iron lamp posts with copper heads on the two inner pillars as well as the repair of the terracotta dragon and to reinstate the Hebrew text above the front door.

The proposals would also reinstate the balcony, ark, chandeliers and windows to the previous prayer hall.

And there are plans to address and stabilise the collapsing rear steps and retaining wall which are currently not only unsafe, but in danger of damaging the building, the statement says.

Cracking

The proposals for Primrose Hill will look to address some of the worst issues with cracking finishes, moisture ingress and mould growth and therefore address concerns over the health of occupants.

The foundation said that “the new Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre will convey the life and contribution of the Welsh Jewish community.

“We will tell the story of centuries of Jewish history within Wales. Our exhibitions will cover a myriad of subjects – from Jewish culture and values to the Jewish calendar and life cycle.

“We will also be looking at Jewish relations with wider society and examining the impact of world events including the Holocaust. We will preserve the stories of the past in order to play a meaningful role in society today.

It also says that “the Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre will tell the stories of the Jewish community in Wales. We will have a series of permanent and temporary exhibitions in our museum, and we will develop educational programmes and curriculum resources to support these.

“We plan to offer arts and culture programmes linked to the Welsh Jewish story and migrant experience – including lectures and workshops, festivals and events.

“We’ll also work with our local community to include them in our plans and our building will be available to hire for functions and meetings.”

The applications also include landscaping works on land to the north and east of the synagogue, the erection of a bat roost house, plant enclosure and air source heat pump.