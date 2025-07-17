Plans submitted for prison expansion

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand the troubled Parc Prison to house hundreds more inmates have been submitted to Bridgend County Borough Council on behalf of the UK’s Ministry of Justice.

The plans were handed in to the authority for the creation of a new “K-shaped Houseblock” to accommodate an extra 345 residents along with an additional 160 members of staff.

The application from Galliford Try Construction Limited comes just months after a report into the Bridgend prison that found failure to tackle an “alarming” flow of drugs in the facility, which led to “a spate of tragic deaths”.

If approved the proposal will see works at the privately run facility to build a new K-shaped block on the south-west of the site along with the repositioning of parts of the boundary wall and the construction of a new road alongside the southern boundary of the northern car park.

It will also see the development of a replacement kitchen and dining block with a new gym, multi-faith building, education building, and visitor/staff entrance with additional car parking and associated infrastructure.