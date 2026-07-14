Plans submitted for second 24-hour slot arcade at major shopping centre

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A second 24-hour, seven day a week slot machine arcade could open in a major shopping centre if plans are approved.

An application seeking permission to use a former Santander bank branch as an adult gaming centre has been made to council planners.

Merkur Slots already operates a round the clock amusement centre within the Cwmbran Centre while Carousel has a slot machine arcade in the shopping centre that opens until 7pm six days a week.

Gateshead-based Luxury Leisure has applied for change of use planning permission to use the former Santander branch at 11, North Walk in the shopping centre as a “low-stake adult gaming centre” under its Admiral brand.

Luxury Leisure says it has more than 285 high street and seaside gaming centres across the UK with “technologically advanced slot machines and traditional gaming formats” and it continues to expand its presence through the regular opening of new venues.

Its application states an adult gaming centre would maintain the viability of Cwmbran as a retail centre and it would benefit from the “high level of pedestrian footfall during both daytime and evening hours.”

The application also states there are similar leisure uses within the centre including Merkur Slots and the Betfred and Ladbrokes bookmakers while it says the 24-hour JD Gym, as well as rival Merkur, establish a precedent for evening and late night uses.

It also highlights Torfaen Borough Council granted a change of use application, in October 2021, to allow Carousel to operate from a former estate agents office in the shopping centre.

It said Carousel has operated “without adverse impact on local amenity” and the granting of change of use permission established an adult gaming centre is an “appropriate and acceptable use” in the location. As the building hasn’t previously operated as a retail unit it was stated the proposal wouldn’t “undermine” the retail character of the centre, while maintaining a mix of uses.

The gaming centre, which would only be open to adults aged 18 and over and operate in accordance with legislation, would be staffed with a minimum of two employees at all times and alcohol will not be served or consumed on the premises.

Luxury Leisure and parent company, Novomatic UK, are described in the application as operating in “full compliance” with the Responsible Gaming Code while its best practice guide includes a “Think 25” policy, working with local police and informing customers on the risks of problem gambling.

The application is being considered by the planning department and people have until Wednesday, July 22 to comment.