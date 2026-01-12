Plans submitted for solar farm in Welsh county capable of powering 14,000 homes

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter

A new solar farm planned for a Welsh county could provide enough power for nearly 14,000 homes.

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, a renewable energy company owned by the Welsh Government, is inviting local people to find out more about its proposals for a new solar farm on Welsh Government owned land in Lavernock, between Sully and Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The solar farm would generate up to 35MW (MegaWatts) of green electricity, enough to power approximately 13,800 homes.

The solar farm would be located near what has been described as the UK’s largest net zero housing development which is set to be built at Upper Cosmeston Farm.

Housing developers Barratt Redrow and the Welsh Government have agreed a contract to deliver 576 homes on the site

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru also said it has ambitions to enhance nature on site, by improving and creating habitats for bees, insects, birds and mammals, improving access around the site for walkers and protecting the enjoyment of the Wales Coastal Path

It says profits generated from the project will be returned to the Welsh Government and can be put back into public services.

Mark Roberts, project manager at Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, said: “We’re looking forward to speaking to local residents and building strong relationships within the community.

“Our commitment is to listen carefully, answer questions, and feed what we learn back into the next stage of the design process.

“We’re exploring innovative ways to enhance our sites, so they work harmoniously for both local people and the surrounding habitats.”

The Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru team is hosting two local drop-in events which will include project information boards and maps.

The events will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Monday, January 12 at Sully Sports & Social Club in South Rd, Sully, and between 9.30am and 1pm on Saturday, January 17 at Lower Penarth Community Hall in Brockhill Way, Penarth.

The consultation runs until January 23 and more information can be found at www.trydanlarnog.wales.