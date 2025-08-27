Plans submitted for ‘vibrant’ multi-use community venue including live music, hospitality and retail

A Welsh council is to consider plans to create a “vibrant” multi-use venue helping to ‘support musicians and enrich cultural life’ in a seaside town.

Cyngor Gwynedd will consider the change of use of the Taro Deg building on New Street, Pwllheli, into a space for live music, retail and hospitality.

It would see development of a small independent coffee house/bar with retail space for clothing and vinyl records, occasional live music events, music lessons, and other community activities.

The application concerns a change from Class A1 (Retail) to mixed Class A1/A3 of the building on New Street and was submitted by Tim Rosa.

The premises was previously operated both as a licensed café and as a retail shop.

Taken over

The plans describe how the premises were taken over in early June 2025.

“At the time of acquisition, the property was a disused former shop in a poor state of repair having been vacant for some time, and requiring substantial refurbishment.

“Over the following weeks, the applicant carried out extensive renovation and redecoration works (internal and non-structural) to bring the building back into active use.

“The premises are now operating as a shop selling vinyl records and clothing (Class A1 – Retail).

The applicant is now hoping to create a small, independent coffee house/bar able to serve hot and cold drinks, light snacks, and alcoholic beverages.

The retail area would sell clothing and vinyl records and the venue would be used for occasional live music performances ” which is hoped will help to “support local musicians and enrich the cultural life of the town”.

Workshops

It would also provide a venue for music lessons and group workshops to “encourage learning, participation, and creative skills within the community”.

Community-focused events such as meet-ups, creative clubs, and cultural gatherings could also be held.

No external alterations are proposed and internal adaptations will be “limited to layout changes to accommodate seating, display areas, and an activity space” the application notes.

It is also hoped that the proposal “will initially create one full-time job and one part-time job, with further employment opportunities expected as the business grows”

The opening hours are considered as “standard opening: up to 8pm and on live music event days (a maximum two times per month): up to 10:30-11 pm.

“Live music will preferably be programmed in the afternoon to minimise potential impact”

Neglected

As part of its application the submission states that its purpose is to “bring a previously neglected property back into active use, improving street-level activity and appearance”.

It would also “enhance vitality and viability” and stated “the proposal diversifies the town centre offer, attracting a wide range of visitors and encouraging longer visits, with benefits for other local businesses.

It would also “maintain a retail role with the inclusion of a dedicated retail element ensuring continued contribution to Pwllheli’s retail function.

It adds it would also have “compatibility with neighbouring uses” and would be located in a commercial area with no immediate residential properties and its use “in alignment with the mixed-use character of the town centre”

The application also claims the development’s impact on the Welsh language is “expected to be positive, strengthening its visibility and everyday use in the

town centre”.

As part of a community consultation, during renovation, it stated that the applicant had spoken with neighbouring businesses and local community members about the proposal.

It stated “feedback was entirely positive, with comments describing the venue as “just what the town needs”.

A Planning Supporting Statement also noted there are no immediate residential properties adjoining the site, and that the community had “welcomed the reactivation of a long-vacant property in the town centre”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

