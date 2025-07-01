Plans submitted for Wales’ first hydrogen powered house

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A house in south Wales could become the first in the country to be wholly powered by Hydrogen gas, if planners approve an application to allow its conversion.

Plans have been lodged with Blaenau Gwent county planners to change the use of a terrace house in Abertillery to allow it to be “retrofitted” to become an environmentally friendly Hydrogen powered house.

The property would be used by a housing association to demonstrate the virtues of using hydrogen rather than more traditional fuels,

This is believed to be the first instance of a house in Wales which could be powered by Hydrogen.

Demonstrator house

Pobl Group – Cartrefi Hydrogen Homes submitted the proposal for number four Ashfield Terrace, Victoria Road in Six Bells, to allow it to be a demonstrator hydrogen house for two years.

Planning agent Nia Williams of LRM Planning limited explained the proposal.

Miss Williams said: “Cartrefi Hydrogen Homes are trialling Wales’s first retrofit hydrogen powered home as a greener more environmentally friendly alternative fuel to oil and gas for heating and cooking, striving to decarbonise homes whilst supporting Wales net zero targets.

“The temporary permission is sought for two years which allow for a whole year of data to be collected whilst also providing the Cartrefi Hydrogen Homes project the ability to showcase the technology and systems in place demonstrating the practical and environmental benefits of running a home on hydrogen.”

Mains gas

The house was occupied up to 2022 and Miss Williams explains that after a two year period the building could revert back to a normal “domestic dwelling” and switch back to the mains gas.

Visitors to the property would be organised by appointment with a maximum of three sessions with up to six people to take place in any one day: “subject to demand.”

Miss Williams said: “The scheme has the potential to assist the step towards hydrogen gas being rolled out across Wales and the United Kingdom including the adaptation of existing properties supporting the transition towards net zero targets.”

A decision on the application is expected by July 30.

