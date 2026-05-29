Plans submitted for wellness centre to replace bank in seaside town

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to develop a new health and well-being centre at the site of a seaside town’s former bank have been handed in to the local council.

The proposals ask for a change of use for the town centre property based on Porthcawl’s John Street for it to become “a modern health, wellness, and community-focused hub”.

The application says if taken forward the former Lloyds bank would include a fully equipped fitness centre as well as a sauna, recovery facilities, and studio space for pilates.

Additionally, it could also offer some office accommodation for complementary health businesses.

The Lloyds Bank on the high-street is understood to have closed down for good in 2024.

The plans were submitted to Bridgend County Borough Council’s planning department by Hwyl Health in May of 2026.

They said: “The project aims to bring vacant premises back into active use while creating a high-quality destination focused on health, well-being, and community engagement.

“The development will contribute positively to the local area by increasing town centre footfall, supporting healthier lifestyles, creating sustainable employment opportunities, and encouraging further economic activity within Porthcawl.

“Hwyl Health aligns with wider regeneration and economic development priorities by revitalising an unused building, supporting local businesses and wellness professionals, and delivering a modern, accessible facility that responds to growing demand for health and well-being services.

“Operating under the Hwyl Health brand, the business will combine fitness, recovery, well-being, and professional workspace facilities within one integrated and community-driven environment.”

If approved the business is expected to operate seven days a week, with opening hours from 6:00am to 10:00pm in order to offer flexible access for gym members and wellness users.

The plans will now be considered by the council’s planning department for approval in the coming months.