Plans submitted for wind turbines close to holiday park

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

The first stage of a potential scheme for three 328-foot high wind turbines close to Pembrokeshire’s Bluestone holiday park and the Oakwood theme park has been lodged with county planners.

Agents Sirius Planning Ltd, on behalf of an as-yet unnamed applicant, have requested a Screening Opinion for a proposed scheme at Newhouse Farm and Blackpool Farm, Canaston Bridge/Cross Hands, close to Bluestone and Oakwood.

Screening opinion

A screening opinion is a request to a planning authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for a proposed scheme, to identify applications that could have significant effects on the environment.

Supporting documents say the three 100-metre-high turbines, each producing 1MW of power, would – in total – generate enough electricity to provide power for 1,900 homes, adding: “It is anticipated that the proposed development could provide power to local businesses such as New House Farm, Bluestone Holiday Park Resort and/or Oakwood Theme Park.”

Construction, if a later formal scheme is approved, is expected to take between three to five months with the majority of vehicle movements occurring during the construction phase, the agents say.

The specific wind turbines selection is dependent on the final commercial choice by the developer, however it is anticipated that EWT turbines will be used with a hub height of 69m and a tip height of 100m, the agent says.

It says: “There are no designated or non-designated features within the application site which are protected for their landscape and scenic value. The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park lies to the north and west beyond the Bluestone Resort and Oakwood Theme Park.

“The landscape character already incorporates existing wind turbines and other large vertical structures, such as Oaklands [sic] Theme Park rollercoasters which are existing detractors within the landscape.”

Environmental effects

It finishes: “It is therefore considered that the characteristics of the proposed development are not likely to have the potential for ‘significant’ environmental effects and thus would not constitute EIA Development. It has been demonstrated that an EIA is not required in connection with the above application.”

A response to the request will be considered by county planners at a later date ahead of any formal application.

