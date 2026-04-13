Plans submitted to convert ferry terminal into gym and café

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a gymnasium and café that will occupy the majority of a west Wales dock’s ferry terminal building have been submitted.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, Lee Brookes of Westside Fitness Ltd, through agent William Beynon, seeks permission for a change of use of part of the existing ferry terminal building, Pembroke Dock to a gymnasium and café.

Details accompanying the application are currently sparse but a supporting statement dealing with a flood consequence assessment, by Francis Saint Ltd, says: “It is proposed to convert part of the existing Pembroke Dock Ferry Terminal Building (75 per cent) into a Gymnasium and café area while retaining the remainder of the building for its current use (25 per cent).”

It adds: “The building, however, lies in a Zone 3 flood area, as shown on the Flood Maps For Planning, and shown to be potentially at risk of tidal flooding during a one-in- 200-year event, with 100 years of climate change. Francis Sant were, therefore, asked to undertake a Flood Consequence Assessment to evaluate the risk. Even with 100 years of climate change the site is not at risk of flooding from a river or from surface water, during a 1 in 1000-year event.

“In addition, the site is also not expected to be at risk from reservoir failure and the risk of ground water flooding is considered to be low.”

It goes on to say: “Located within the Haven, the site is protected from the more severe wave action. In addition, the plateaux to the north of the site would provide additional protection causing the waves to break onto the plateaux before reaching the building. Any water or spray reaching the building or the surrounding area is likely to flow back into the Haven posing a minimal risk to the development.

“As the building already exists there will be no loss of flood storage capacity, even if the building was at risk of flooding, and, as a surface water drain is already in place, there will be no increase in the rainfall runoff rate.”

The application itself, along with any further documentation, will be considered by county planners at a later date.