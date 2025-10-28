Plans submitted to convert Grade II Listed chapel into gym

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A 19th century Tabernacle chapel which developed at time of religious fervour, investment and development in its community could soon be turned into a gym if planners agree.

Anglesey County Council has received an application seeking to give “a new lease of life” to the Grade II Listed disused ‘Y Tabernacl’ on Thomas Street.

The applicant is listed as Gareth Roberts for Adfer Conservation.

History

A heritage impact statement describe the building’s history as “closely involved” with an eminent minister, the Rev William Griffith, who held pastorate from 1822 to 1881.

It describes the chapel’s origins dating from 1823–24. It notes the chapel is visible on the 1840 Tithe Map, but on a different footprint to the existing building.

It also points to a building seen on the 1886, 1887, and 1923 OS Maps noting “by 1886, the general footprint of Y Tabernacl has been established”.

The church would experience periods of revival in the years 1832, 1840, and 1848, when its membership flourished.

A “substantial increase in numbers” meant in 1845 the floor of the Tabernacle being reconstructed, with a spacious vestry built under the gallery, the statement says.

In 1856 the chapel was again enlarged, by extending its length by 6.4m with additional seating for between 200 to 300 people.

The revival of 1859-60 also had a profound effect on the church, with membership increasing.

Arson

The statement says: “Y Tabernacl was closed for a period in 1885, when further substantial alterations were carried out.

“A new facade was added in 1913, when the chapel was enlarged with a seating capacity for 800, and a Pipe Organ installed at the cost of £3,600.”

Sadly, it describes how its substantial vestry and adjoining rooms were destroyed by arson in November, 2002.

Y Tabernacl would become redundant in the 2010s, and was sold at auction in the summer of 2025.

It is described as a “principal building” within a conservation area, and one of only 16 listed buildings in the town.

Plans note that Gareth Roberts was instructed by Amelia Claire Harper in August 2025 to assess the proposed new use as a gym.

It describes how it “would result in some loss of historic fabric”.

“This is unavoidable. Every effort has been made to retain the openness of the ground floor, and not to impact the Set Fawr, entrance lobby, organ case or timber panelling,” it states.

Limited change

However “the character of the interior can still be appreciated after the proposed changes, which have been carefully considered”.

“The suspended timber flooring can be removed later if required, with the historic floor remaining untouched below.”

It notes that “overall, this is a considered scheme that will limit the amount of change required for a new use”.

“The new use will give the residents of Holyhead a new venue in which to keep fit and improve health,” it says.

“No external changes are proposed, other than the refurbishment of the building envelope.”

Internally, the alterations are kept to a minimum in order to retain the historic character.

It adds: “Without a viable use, this building will continue to slowly decay and end up a building at risk, of which there are many in the area.

“The works will give a new lease of life to a redundant former chapel and provide a new use for the building for the benefit of the community.”