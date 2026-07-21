Plans submitted to expand shopping site

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand a popular designer outlet in south Wales have been submitted to the local council.

They could eventually see a 2,300-square-metre retail extension at the site operated by McArthur Glen along with the provision of a new deck car park.

The shopping site was first opened in May 1998 and currently has around 80 retailers trading alongside a cinema and a number of restaurants such as Nando’s and Wagamama.

It is currently described as being one of the largest employers in the Bridgend county borough area.

If approved plans say the expansion would take place at the southernmost end of the centre over parts of a current overflow car park where it says there is a “lack of presence”.

It would include the creation of eight new shopping units along with a larger unit which could feature a mezzanine floor plus landscaping, access, and a raised parking deck.

The plans said: “The overall aspirations for the development are to create a high-quality, inviting, premium retail atmosphere consistent with the centre’s positioning.

“Delivering a thoughtfully-designed retail extension at McArthur Glen Bridgend Designer Outlet that enhances the centre’s commercial strength, architectural character, and long-term adaptability.”

A consultation that was carried out ahead of the submission saw 23 responses given to developers.

Some concerns were raised by members of the public on potential issues such as noise and loss of residential amenity, traffic issues, and an increase in litter.

Responses from the applicant said the proposal represented a very “modest” extension with no material changes to traffic volumes anticipated.

They added that as there were no plans for additional food and beverage operators they did not anticipate littering to increase.

They plans will now be considered for approval by Bridgend County Borough Council’s planning department over the coming months.

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