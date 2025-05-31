Plans submitted to improve ‘historically significant’ hotel

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for works at a former hotel on a “historically significant Georgian terrace” have been submitted to the national park ahead of a later call for a formal change of use.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Fourcroft Management Ltd, through agent David J P Morgan RIBA Architect, seeks permission for works to the Grade-II-listed former Fourcroft Hotel, overlooking Tenby’s North Beach.

The works in the application, and an accompanying Listed Building Consent application, include changes in fenestration on the rear facade at first floor and second floor levels and on staircase landings, blocking up modern openings formed to suit the previous hotel use, replacement sash windows and enlarging some original window opens, and other works.

‘Classical’

A supporting statement says: “The Former Fourcroft Hotel formed part of a classical and historically significant Georgian terrace overlooking Tenby North beach. The terrace was originally 11 individual dwellings. Over the years there have been alterations, and the originality of the individual houses has been lost.

“Houses 1 and 2 have been combined and have been converted into apartments. Houses 3, 4, 5 and 6 were integrated to form the Fourcroft Hotel. Houses 7-11 remain visually as single houses, although have been converted internally into apartments.

“Repair and stabilisation of the building has been ongoing for the last two years or so.”

The statement says the current application “precedes a full application for change of use of the former Hotel and for alterations to the basement and ground floor facade including extensions and terraces in order to facilitate the new proposed use.”

The applications for alterations will be completed in stages “due to legal complications over existing leases connected to the hotel.”

Positive

The plans say the works in the current scheme “will be positive and will not affect the architectural or historic interest of the building to a degree that would alter its special interest in any significant way but will certainly preserve that interest”.

The application adds: “The repairs and interventions proposed are sympathetic to the age and construction of this Grade-II-listed building and will sensitively upgrade and repair its historic fabric. The works will involve the minimum amount of intervention necessary in order to achieve the optimal result.

“The result of the works will be to improve the property’s overall appearance and utility and in so doing will have a positive effect in the Tenby Conservation Area.”

The application will be considered by park planners at a later date.

