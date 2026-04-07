Plans submitted to make popular seaside sauna permanent

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Calls to allow the permanent siting of an award-winning seaside village outdoor sauna, which has been featured in the national press, have been submitted to a national park.

Back in June 2024, a temporary two-year permission for a mobile wood-fired sauna at Saundersfoot harbour was granted by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee.

Since then, a further application by Kerry Evans of Hwyl Outdoor Sauna to make the siting permanent has been submitted to national park planners.

A supporting statement says, since its introduction the sauna has “become a popular and valued amenity for both residents and visitors, offering a space focussed on health, wellbeing and community connection”.

It went on to say: “The overall sentiment within the village has been strongly supportive, with many residents recognising the sauna as a valuable asset that enhances the amenities in Saundersfoot,” adding: “Hwyl Outdoor Sauna has received positive attention in regional and national press helping to promote Saundersfoot as a destination for coastal wellbeing and outdoor experiences.

“Media coverage has highlighted the sauna as an example of the increasing popularity of sea swimming and sauna culture around the UK coastline.

“Hwyl Outdoor Sauna has been featured in two books on the best saunas in the UK.

“The business has also been recognised through tourism and hospitality awards, further demonstrating the quality of the experience provided and the positive contribution it makes to the local visitor offer.”

Back in February, the business, set up by former superyacht worker and mum-of-two Kerry won Sauna of the Year 2026/27 at the Wales Prestige Awards.

At the time Kerry said: “I could not be more proud of what I have achieved with Hwyl. I am so grateful to my wonderful team, who have made this journey not only possible but genuinely so much fun.”

Kerry ploughed a legacy from her beloved late father into the venture of a Pembrokeshire seafront sauna.

The application for allowing the sauna to be permanent added: “Through the Welsh Government I have been able to secure the funds to install a cold-water shower on Saundersfoot Harbour, which will be open year-round. This will be achieved via Hywel Outdoor Sauna and a weather proofing fund, from the Welsh Government. This facility has also a GoFundMe to raise the remaining costs.”

It concludes: “Hwyl Outdoor Sauna has established itself as a valued wellbeing facility that benefits both residents and visitors. It enhances the amenities available in Saundersfoot, supports the local economy by encouraging additional visitor activity, and contributes positively to the community through charitable support and engagement.

“The permanent siting of the sauna would allow this successful local small business to continue operating and provide these benefits to the village in a stable and sustainable way.”

The application for a permanent facility will be considered by park planners at a later date.