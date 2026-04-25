Plans submitted to repair historic bridge

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic bridge dating back nearly two centuries is set to undergo repair works after plans were submitted to the local authority.

The structure, located on a rural road between Llangernyw and Denbigh, carries the B5382 over a tributary of the Afon Aled and has stood since January 1827.

Pont Pengwern is now showing clear signs of structural damage, prompting the application to Conwy County Council’s planning department for restoration works.

The council says the works are necessary to “address the continued deterioration” of the listed bridge and to ensure the route remains safe.

Consequently, the council is proposing strengthening and repair works to stabilise the structure.

The work would include “vacuum grouting” to the internal structure, the “installation of pattress plates”, and the addition of a “concrete slab with a waterproofing layer”.

Sections of bulging masonry would be taken down and rebuilt, along with sections of the parapet walls.

“Scour protection measures” are also planned as part of the repairs within the river channel beneath the bridge.

Because of its age and status as a building of special architectural and historic interest, the scheme requires listed building consent from heritage guardians CADW.

The plans will likely be discussed at a future Conwy County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay.