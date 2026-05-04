Plans submitted to revamp industrial estate

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been submitted to a city council to “enhance the market appeal” of an industrial site.

The application, submitted by St Bride’s Key Cities LP, aims to demolish a “dated” two-storey office block, expand car parking and build a rain garden as well as a host of other minor works to improve the Dominion Way industrial estate in northeast Cardiff.

Planning documents read: “The proposed development is located in a well-established highly industrial location, would maintain the amenity of neighbouring properties and would improve the operating conditions of the wider industrial estate as part of the on-going redevelopment of Dominion Way Industrial Estate.”

It continues: “The proposed development incorporates the step-wise approach to net benefits for biodiversity and provides biodiversity enhancements that are proportionate to the scale of the proposals.”

The development will increase the number of parking spaces in one of the southern car parks from 15 to 23 spaces, including two disabled parking spots.

A new “sheltered and secure cycle parking area” is also proposed as part of the development.

Some grassland is proposed to be removed, however “grassland affected is of low ecological value, being species-poor and subject to frequent disturbance, with a patchy sward and areas of exposed bare ground”.

Enhancement of “retained modified grassland” will be undertaken through “targeted overseeding with a native, species-rich wildflower mix”.

The aim of this is to “improve sward condition, increase floral diversity, and enhance the ecological value of this currently species-poor habitat”.

Bat roosts and a bird box are also proposed for the development.

Planning documents read: “According to Knight Frank [a real estate consultancy and estate company], this high availability has resulted in many out of centre offices being redundant and obsolete.”

It continues: “In comparison to the office market, the industrial market, and specifically the trade counter sector, has continued to grow. There is therefore no need to retain the ancillary office space for office use.”

The development plans are currently under review by Cardiff Council.