Plans submitted to revamp leisure centre with new café and entrance

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been submitted to revamp a 50-year-old leisure centre with a new entrance, café and upgraded facilities.

Anglesey Council planners are considering the full application for work at Plas Arthur Leisure Centre in Llangefni, Ynys Môn.

The plans describe a change of use of the ground floor from youth centre to café, with the existing first floor café to be incorporated into the leisure centre.

The proposals include formation of a new opening in the existing façade of the Glanhwfa Road facility creating a new main entrance and canopy, external alterations and other improvements.

They include replacement of windows, doors and window film treatments to existing glazing and the reorganisation of internal leisure centre ancillary accommodation.

The popular facility was originally opened in 1972 and saw work in 2019 to expand the fitness areas.

The original external features of the building had been of a mixture of rough-cast pebble-dash and red brickwork but plans described how most of the exterior was recently refurbished with over cladding to “assist with the thermal performance and to update (the) appearance”.

The aim is to “…create a strong and welcoming entrance statement” which establishes a “sense of arrival” on approach from the car park. It adds there is “also scope” for further cladding if desired.

Relocating the main entrance would “enable the reorganisation of the internal floor plan, to create a more spacious welcoming entrance to the leisure centre, making better use of the existing redundant accommodation, to provide a new café, soft play, reception, serving counter and toilets,” the plans stated.

“These proposals are designed to revitalise the entrance and central arrival area, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

“By introducing new and improved facilities, they aim to increase community footfall through the leisure centre and create a more engaging environment. In turn, this is expected to support sustainable revenue growth.”

The application stated that the council would work with partner Alliance Leisure Services (ALS) on the redevelopment.

The plans went on to note that Plas Arthur Leisure Centre is one of the largest sports and leisure facilities on Anglesey and “plays an important role in serving the local community”.

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