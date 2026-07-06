Plans submitted to transform Cardiff arcade into restaurant-led destination

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to transform Queens Arcade into a restaurant-led destination have been submitted to Cardiff Council as part of a wider redevelopment of the city centre shopping complex.

Landsec, which owns St David’s Cardiff, has unveiled the first phase of proposals, which would see part of the existing Queens Arcade redeveloped to create three new restaurant units fronting Working Street.

The plans also include restoring the frontage of the building while retaining its main entrance.

The company said the scheme is intended to complement the retail, leisure and hospitality offer already available at St David’s and in Cardiff city centre.

Further details, including the names of businesses set to occupy the new units and later phases of the redevelopment, have yet to be announced.

Helen Morgan, centre director at St David’s Cardiff, said the proposals formed part of the company’s continued investment in the city.

“Our plans will enhance the site in line with other areas of the city, improving the experience for local people and visitors to St David’s and the wider city,” she said.

“The redevelopment of Queens Arcade also creates new job opportunities in our community and is designed to complement everything that Cardiff has to offer.”

The planning application comes as St David’s continues to attract new retailers and leisure operators.

Landsec said occupancy at the shopping centre has reached 97% following the arrival of several new brands, including Wales’ first Sephora, Pureseoul and Pop Mart stores, alongside a new 32,000 sq ft JD Sports flagship.

The centre is also preparing to welcome what has been billed as the UK’s largest Hollywood Bowl, which will include the company’s first electric karting attraction.

Queens Arcade opened in 1990 and links Working Street with Queen Street in Cardiff city centre. It sits adjacent to St David’s, which opened in 2009 and is one of the UK’s largest city centre shopping destinations.

If approved, the restaurant development would mark the first phase of a broader regeneration of the Queens Arcade site.