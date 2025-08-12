Plans submitted to turn historic listed woollen mill into holiday let

A historic listed woollen mill in a picturesque north Wales valley could become a holiday let if plans are approved.

The Grade II-listed Old Mill Welsh Shop was built in the 18th century as a small village flannel mill and is one of the oldest buildings in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog at the foot of the Berwyn mountains.

The three-storey building was turned into a village craft shop in the 1970s having ceased producing textiles and operated into the 1980s.

But it has lain vacant since 2023 and according to the planning application the traditional rubble-stone structure has already begun to fall into disrepair.

Extension

The plan submitted to Wrexham council is to add an extension to the existing building to the left of the arched ground floor window which would allow the creation of a new staircase to access all three floors.

Inside the original fireplaces remain and will be retained, but the plans do include replacing the windows with ones it states are ‘more in-keeping’ with the mill’s character.

If approved the proposals will see the ground floor retail area turned into a kitchen-diner with a small outdoor seating area in the existing courtyard, where the extension will also sit.

The first floor will become a living area while the second floor will consist of one double-bedroom with en suite.

Being a small property, the application advises that the single car parking space the building currently has would be adequate for visitors’ needs.

