Plans take shape for redevelopment of police station site and car park

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Several options are being considered for the redevelopment of a police station and a car park in a south Wales town.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has said it is looking at options for a mixed use project that includes both the police station site and the Berw Road car park in Pontypridd.

The options currently being explored include a modern replacement car park, an enhanced public realm, junction improvements at Bridge Street and Berw Road with active travel connections and opportunities for residential, commercial, and cultural development.

In 2024, the council acquired the current Pontypridd Police Station building from South Wales Police, while the council’s offices at Ty Trevithick in Abercynon will be transferred to South Wales Police for use as a divisional hub.

The police will also keep a presence in Pontypridd at a new town centre location.

The council says that the adjacent Berw Road Car Park is owned by the local authority and is generally in a poor condition.

They say the building presents several challenges including limited accessibility as there is no lift and that car parking spaces are smaller than modern design standards.

The council says that overall the building is outdated and no longer suitable for its intended purpose.

This project is part-funded by the UK government through £304,076 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and £3.2m from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme.

The current expectation is that demolition will be carried out by Spring 2027.

Councillor Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and housing, said: “The council has provided an update on this significant regeneration scheme in Pontypridd town centre, which will incorporate the current police station site, along with Berw Road car park.

“We want to create a more open and attractive area, at one of the main gateways to Pontypridd. The nature of the project is in development, and officers will bring forward a refined proposal, which includes a mix of uses, in due course – as we intend to keep residents updated at every major milestone.

“The joint announcement with South Wales Police in 2024, confirming that the council would acquire the police station site, noted that the force will retain a presence in the town centre at a central location.

“It’s important to reassure residents that this is absolutely still the case. Any progress with the council’s regeneration scheme is dependent upon, and will be timed around, the police securing a new location from which to operate within Pontypridd town centre.

“This exciting future project is part of the council’s Pontypridd Placemaking Plan, which is delivering major regeneration investment across the town centre and nearby areas.

“We’ve already successfully delivered Y Muni, YMa Pontypridd, the Llys Cadwyn development, the bingo hall site regeneration, and Cwrt yr Orsaf Extra Care housing – while the ‘riverside plaza’ project at the former M&S site on Taff Street is progressing towards its final stages.

“I’m pleased we’ve secured funding from UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme for the demolition phase of the police station development, alongside the council’s own resources.

“Residents and visitors to Pontypridd may see notices displayed in the weeks ahead, notifying of the demolition phase, which will take place later this year.

“The council will communicate relevant dates and arrangements with the public in the future, once further progress is made.”