Plans to allow DWP to snoop on benefit claimant bank accounts scrapped – reports
The UK Government has abandoned plans to snoop of welfare claimants’ bank accounts to check for fraud, according to reports.
Chancellor John Healey has scrapped the plan which would have allowed Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) officials to see the savings of people trying to claim universal cCredit, the Telegraph newspaper reported.
Those with more than £16,000 in savings are ineligible to claim unemployment benefits, under universal credit rules.
Rachel Reeves had announced the plans when she was chancellor, and claimed they would saved £200 million a year in benefit fraud.
The Government has replaced the counter-fraud proposals with a new scheme which will see banks conduct checks on welfare claimants’ accounts after they have received universal credit, and then report back to ministers, the Telegraph said.
But the newspaper suggested the change could lead to higher levels of fraud going undetected.
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It sounds to me a more sensible and less punitive arrangement but the anti human far right client press of the Toryform class won’t miss the opportunity to condemn to death profoundly disabled British people.
Why the focus on recipients of Universal Credit? If the banks are to report on the financial activities of some of the poorest in society then they should also be required to report back to government ministers on the financial dealings of the wealthiest. It also has to be born in mind that fraud is included in the figure for the DWP’s own miscalculation and overpayment of Universal Credit. It’s even more glaring that the amount of fraud committed by benefit claimants amounts to a fraction of the sums involved in tax evasion and avoidance. So, it would seem that… Read more »
Good news. This is a most illiberal policy.