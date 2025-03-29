Plans to axe school crossing to save money withdrawn

Plans to cut school crossing patrols have been withdrawn following feedback from a public consultation.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has put forward proposals to axe crossing patrols at nine school sites.

The local authority recently consulted on its draft budget proposals for 2025/26, which included the potential removal of the crossing patrols that did not meet the National School Crossing Patrol Guidelines assessment criteria.

Public consultation

However, the proposal was amongst the most commented-on within the public consultation and the proposal with which most respondents disagreed.

Following the negative feedback, senior councillors agreed to withdraw the nine school sites from its list of proposed budget savings at a special meeting of council last month.

As a result, patrols will continue to operate at Crumlin High Level Primary School, Cefn Fforest Primary School, Brynawel Primary School, Tynewydd Primary School, Tynywern Primary School, Fochriw Primary School, Ystrad Mynach Primary School, Ysgol Bro Alta and White Rose Primary School.

Machen Primary School was also on the original list but was withdrawn before the consultation ended due to a reassessment.

Leader of Caerphilly council, Cllr Sean Morgan said, “I am sure the community will welcome this decision, which clearly demonstrates we have listened to the feedback received during the consultation. After careful consideration, we have agreed to keep the school crossing patrols at each primary school.

“I would urge residents to continue to engage in our consultation activity as we navigate our way through unprecedented financial challenges, which require some very difficult decisions.”

