Plans to build 33 new homes in a Welsh village could be approved

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Thirty-three new houses could be built in a north Wales village if approved this week.

An application has been lodged on behalf of North Wales Housing to Denbighshire County Council, seeking planning permission for the homes on land at Maes Meurig, Meliden, Prestatyn.

The council’s planning committee will meet at Ruthin County Hall next week to debate the application, which officers have recommended for approval despite concerns from residents and the town council.

The plans include vehicular access, internal estate roads, and landscaping.

If granted, the plans would include 10 one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom homes, and 14 three-bedroom houses.

A planning report states: “The proposal comprises a development of six different house types, containing apartments and houses as detached, semi-detached, and some terraced properties.

“The properties are predominantly two-storey, with some properties having dormers with accommodation within the roof space.”

But Prestatyn Town Council has issued a statement, with Cllr Carol Evans objecting, citing approximately 50 objections from residents.

On behalf of those residents, the town council highlighted several issues, including flooding, traffic in an already congested area, biodiversity, and surface water drainage issues.

Clwyd Badger Group has objected due to concerns of potential “run-off from the site” that “could cause flooding within tunnels.”

But planning officers have said: “The report sets out the main planning issues which appear relevant to the consideration of the application on an allocated housing site within the adopted LDP and concludes that the proposal is acceptable having regard to relevant policies and guidance.”

Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee meets on Wednesday, 11 February.