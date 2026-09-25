Plans to build 50 homes on brownfield site set for decision

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans by a social housing association to build 50 new homes on a vacant brownfield site in south Wales are set to be decided by councillors next week.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, 1 October, councillors will receive a report on a proposal by Tai Calon to build 32 houses and 18 flats on land at Moorland Road in the town.

The proposal could see 18 one-bedroom flats, 20 two-bedroom houses, six three-bedroom houses, four four-bedroom houses and two five-bedroom houses built on the 4.5-acre site.

As part of the consultation process, the council’s leisure department has asked for a sum of £99,840 to be put towards children’s play facilities.

The education department has asked for £180,906 to go towards school places in both primary and secondary schools.

But the report states that following an assessment, Tai Calon says that the development would not be “financially viable” if the payment of over £280,000 is insisted upon by the council.

Planning officer Joanne White said: “The application site comprises the vacant land formerly occupied by the demolished housing surrounding these properties.

“As the proposed residential development could offer a variety of homes of one to five beds, it could address the demand.

“This area of Blaenau Gwent has not had residential development for some time.”

She said that the council’s housing department had been “actively engaging” with partners to bring a suitable scheme forward in this part of the county borough.

Ms White said: “Overall, it is considered that the proposed layout, scale and appearance respond appropriately to the constraints and characteristics of the site.

“In summary, the proposed residential development is considered acceptable in terms of land use.

“It would not result in any unacceptable harm to the character and appearance of the surrounding area, the amenity of nearby properties, or the safe and efficient operation of the highway network.

“Although the proposed development would not provide a commuted sum contribution for education and leisure, it is important to acknowledge that it would regenerate a currently underused, brownfield site and deliver 50 new residential units which would contribute towards meeting the identified housing need within the County Borough and assist in increasing housing supply.

“On balance, the application is considered compliant with the relevant policies of the Blaenau Gwent Local Development Plan (LDP) and it is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions.”

Tai Calon was formed in 2010 after Blaenau Gwent gave up its council housing stock, and manages over 6,000 homes in the county borough.

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