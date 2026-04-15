Plans to build homes in former quarry given green light

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Plans to build four detached houses in a former quarry have had the green light from councillors.

The two storey properties will be surrounded by the rock face of the quarry walls and will be below the level of existing homes overlooking the site at West End in Undy.

Members of Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee were told one objector had questioned the stability of the quarry wall but planning officer Phil Thomas said that wasn’t a material planning consideration and applicant Russell Griffiths will be bound by safety legislation.

Mr Thomas told councillors: “It is a redundant old quarry site and it has had a number of uses, it was a scrap yard, a repair workshop and used for vehicle storage.”

He added: “There is a comment from an objector about the stability of the rock face, that’s not considered as a material planning issue. It is a matter for the developer who has a duty to carry out work safely.”

The planning officer said there had been an objection from the Quarry, a bungalow that overlooks the site, but the nearest of the proposed homes would be at an “acute angle” and its bedroom window wouldn’t be facing the existing home.

Two “dilapidated” buildings on the site are to be demolished while the ground level will also be raised by around a meter, with the area on a flood plain. Mr Thomas said environmental regulator Natural Resources Wales had no objections and said as the flood plain is so vast it had no concerns doing so would increase the risk of flooding to any neighbouring properties.

Labour councillor for Magor East with Undy John Crook said he welcomed the scheme and noted there were no objections from statutory bodies and it was supported by detailed reports.

He said: “The developer has left nothing to chance with this development.”

The application was approved with 12 councillors voting in favour and the permission also requires the applicant signs a section 106 legal agreement to pay a near £30,000 contribution to the council for off site affordable housing in the local area.