Plans to build new homes on former fire-damaged pub approved

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for 36 new homes on the site of a “fire-damaged” and “deteriorating” former pub have won the support of councillors.

GHR Developments Ltd plans to demolish the old Tredegar Junction Hotel, on Commercial Street, Caerphilly to make way for the new homes.

Case officer Carwyn Powell told Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee the homes would all be affordable within the proposed five-storey building.

The applicant’s agent Joe Ayoubkhani, of Highlight Planning, said committee members had a “clear” choice between retaining an “eyesore” building or providing “much-needed” affordable housing.

He said the redevelopment was an “opportunity to do something genuinely positive with a site that has been vacant, deteriorating and fire-damaged for far too long”.

Mr Ayoubkhani said the new homes were “not a HMO – these are modern, self-contained apartments”.

He said: “Each one has its own kitchen, bathroom and living facilities – they are designed to be good-quality homes.

“They provide a better alternative to cramped or unsuitable housing and help meet a very local need.”

Committee member Cllr Shane Williams said he thought “most people would find it hard to disagree that something has to be done at this site”.

But he said the plans for the new building “seem to suggest it’s considerably larger” than the pub.

Cllr Mike Adams, who represents the Pontllanfraith ward, said he hoped the homes would support people on the council’s lengthy housing waiting list, and that more developments of that type would be built in the borough.

Members of the committee voted unanimously to back the plans, subject to the developer and council agreeing a Section 106 deal to confirm affordable housing at the site.