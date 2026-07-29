Plans to change nursery into HMO faces opposition by local residents

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been put in place to change a vacant nursery into a HMO but they have been met with objections from local residents.

The Red Balloon Nursery in east Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, has filed a proposal with Cardiff Council to turn its premises into a nine-bedroom HMO.

Planning documents state: “In recent years the childcare sector has undergone notable shifts including reduced enrolment levels, increased operational costs, and wider changes in working patterns that have affected occupancy rates.

“The owners have experienced a gradual but consistent downturn in the performance of the nursery business, ultimately rendering it financially unsustainable. Despite efforts to maintain operations the decision has been taken to cease the use, leaving the building at risk of vacancy and deterioration if an alternative use is not secured.”

It continues: “Rather than allowing the site to become redundant, the scheme seeks to repurpose the building in a manner that both preserves its physical presence and enhances its contribution to the local area.”

However the proposal has sparked some objections.

Concerns

An objection to the proposal reads: “The proposed HMO is located in very close proximity to two primary schools and a secondary school.

“This area experiences a high volume of pedestrian activity, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up times, with large numbers of children and young people travelling to and from school each day.

“I am concerned that the change of use to an HMO is not appropriate in such a sensitive location. The site sits within an area that is heavily used by families and school-aged children and the proposal raises concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of children who regularly use the surrounding streets and footpaths.”

Other objections question whether the property is big enough to contain a nine-bedroom HMO and the impact on parking on the area.

Planning documents state: “The proposed HMO use responds directly to an identified housing need. Cardiff continues to experience strong demand for flexible and affordable accommodation, particularly for young professionals and individuals seeking shared living arrangements.”

According to the application the external character of the property will remain unchanged with the works primarily being indoors.

It states: “The accommodation has been carefully planned to ensure that each bedroom is of an appropriate size and benefits from adequate outlook and light. The inclusion of ensuite facilities within parts of the scheme further enhances the quality of accommodation and aligns with modern expectations for shared housing.”

Pentwyn ward councillor Dan Naughton also objected to the application, stating: “I would like to make my objection to this application based on concerns around bin storage and collection in an house of nine people; no space for bin storage could lead to issues around collections.”

The applicant said “dedicated communal” refuse storage has been placed to “allow convenient access while minimising visual impact”.

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