Plans to convert toilets into tourist information centre given green light by National Park

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Plans to convert and extend an “unsightly” toilet block in a popular tourist location have been given the green light by a National Park.

Back in April the Brecon Town Council lodged their plans with the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority which will see new public toilets and offices built within the block at Lion Yard.

The visitor information centre will also be relocated there.

Planning agent, Barrie Davies of Asbri Planning Ltd explained the proposal.

Mr Davies said: “The ground floor of the proposed building will house a new visitor information centre, relocating from its current location across the street.

“This new location will offer better visibility and accessibility for both tourists and locals.

“In addition to the tourist information services, the ground floor will feature three public toilets, all accessible via Lion Yard.

“There will also be two disabled-accessible toilets, with one being accessed from the visitor centre and one via Lion Yard.

“Also accessed through Lion Yard will be the visitor information centre along with the three public toilets, one including a baby changing room.

“The information centre will include a disabled toilet and a storage room to support its operations.”

Mr Davies explained that access to the first floor will be through the existing office entrance facing Lion Yard, with a set of stairs leading up to the new level.

A lift will also be put into the building.

Mr Davies continued: “There will be two offices with a shared tearoom area and a disabled toilet situated between them, ensuring the space is both functional and user-friendly.

“The building’s exterior will be designed to complement the surrounding area, with a large glass front, similar to the nearby property, offering a modern yet cohesive look.”

The building will be finished entirely in stonework, which better matches the character of the local architecture, integrating seamlessly with the other stone structures in the area.

“This approach aims to respect the town’s traditional aesthetic while introducing a contemporary use for the building,” said Mr Davies.

Senior planning officer Ffion Bevan said: “The proposed development will convert an existing unsightly toilet block near a large car park in the centre of Brecon.

“The proposed development would improve the character and appearance of the building and would not have any adverse impact on the surrounding area.

“As this proposal seeks to generate a new officer/community facility and does not result in the loss of a retail unit it is considered acceptable.”

Ms Bevan continued: “The principle of the proposal is acceptable as it would comply with the relevant policies, as such the application is recommended for approval.”

The decision notice was issued on November 20 which confirmed that planning permission for the scheme has been granted.