Plans to create new nature reserve as part of £14m project approved by councillors

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A majority of councillors have given their seal of approval to proposals to construct a nature reserve.

In August last year, The Canal and River Trust lodged plans with county planners to build a nature reserve together with associated works and landscaping on land between the Montgomery Canal and River Vyrnwy, north east of Pentreheylin Hall.

The site is roughly situated to the east of Llanymynech and Four Crosses.

This nature reserve is an integral part of the Montgomery canal restoration project which received £14 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The application was before councillors at a meeting of the Powys County Council Planning committee on Thursday, January 15, and Senior Planning Officer Kate Bowen recommended that the scheme should be approved.

There has been opposition to the scheme locally because of road safety concerns.

Llandyslio Community Council discussed the project back in September and said that they objected to the plans.

Llandysilio council clerk, Carol Davies said: “It is important to stress the community council does not oppose the creation of a nature reserve, it’s the access we are worried about.

“When the Four Crosses bypass (A483) was built, an underpass was created to allow Offa’s Dyke path to travel through to join Parsons lane and go on to the canal.

“This is a popular route used by many residents as they can walk down to the canal.

“All this will change if Parson’s lane is agreed as the access route, and we feel the freedom of our residents to use this route will be seriously curtailed.”

She said that there was a possibility of using another access route from the B4393 which is far closer to the site than the route from the A483.

Mrs Davies said: “This has been discounted because the road is too narrow and there’s traffic lights on canal bridge.

“We don’t feel this is sufficient justification as this is the primary route used by the Wynnstay (group) and we have a lot of HGVs using this road without any problem.”

Talks with local landowners to open a temporary track to access the site from the B road were taking place, explained Mrs Davies.

Mrs Davies asked: “Can we defer this application so that an alternative access route can be considered?

Phil Smith of the Canal River Trust said: “We are aware of the concerns raised over the construction access.

“The route has been carefully considered it’s the best way to take construction traffic in and out of the site.

“The Trust has looked at the B4393 alternative route but discounted it for various technical constructions and highway issues.

“It requires additional lorries to cross the canal over a 200-year-old bridge which is not appropriate to use.”

Mr Smith continued: “Ongoing communication during construction will be important to ensure any issues that may arise can be addressed.

“The Trust is committed to working with contractors to further reduce traffic levels using Parson’s lane where possible and will keep both Powys and the community council informed of progress.”

Cllr Gareth E Jones (Powys Independents – Llanelwedd) asked if the highways officers had a view on the potential new access route.

Highways Authority officer Tony Caine said: “It’s not something I can comment on without knowing what that might look like, we’re here to look at what’s been presented to us.”

Cllr David Selby (Liberal Democrats – Newtown Central and South) said: “The most important thing I have heard is the commitment to work with the local community which is always the best way of resolving these issues.”

Cllr Jones said: “We can let locals work it out.”

The committee then went to a vote.

This saw seven councillors vote to approve the application, two voted against it and one voted to abstain.