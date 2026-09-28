Plans to cut 60mph speed limit on major Welsh road

Nation.Cymru Staff

Sections of a road in mid Wales could see their speed limits cut from 60mph to 40mph under new proposals following a Welsh Government review.

The proposals would introduce 40mph buffer zones on both approaches to the existing 20mph limit through Crickhowell on the A40.

The Welsh Government review looked at 20mph and 30mph limits on the country’s trunk road network following the introduction of the 20mph speed limit in September 2023, with the public invited to suggest where changes should be considered.

Following its completion, the government is now “considering introducing buffer speed limits in some areas” to “help drivers slow down more gradually”.

They added: “We are also considering engineering measures – such as pedestrian crossings and pavements – to improve safety for people who walk, wheel or cycle. We may also improve speed limit signage.

“Each section of road will be assessed to determine what work is needed.”

Powys County councillor Claire Hall has now asked residents for their views on the proposals after she and a fellow councillor were given 14 days to provide feedback to the Welsh Government.

The representative of the Crickhowell with Cwmdu and Tretower ward explained that the recommendation for a buffer speed limit on the A40 either side of the existing 20mph speed limit has been put forward, though the 20mph speed limit will not be changing.

The proposals would see two sections of the A40 approaching Crickhowell, running from the Manor Hotel on the western side and the Football Club on the eastern side towards the town, reduced from 60mph to 40mph.

Cllr Hall wrote on Facebook: “The plans below have been sent to me for feedback within the next 14 days… What are your thoughts? Is this the right thing to do? Are the proposed sections of change on the A40 the right length? Is 40mph appropriate or should they remain at 60mph (or be a different speed limit altogether)?”

The Liberal Democrat councillor urged members of the public to submit their comments to her and fellow councillor Chloe Masefield as soon as possible.

To share your thoughts, email [email protected] and [email protected] quoting ‘proposed 40mph buffer on A40’.

All speed limit changes require new Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs), and members of the public can also object to planned changes when the draft TROs are published.

This process can take 9 months and, as such, speed limits may not change on any of the roads under consideration by the Welsh Government until early 2027.

Alongside changes to 20mph and 30mph speed limits on ten sections of trunk road, the government is proposing other measures including buffer speed limits, pedestrian crossings, pavements, and improved speed limit signage at a further 25 locations.

More information on the exact locations is available on the Welsh Government website here.

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