Plans to demolish former pithead bath house

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been lodged to demolish a derelict building associated with the mining industry and turn the site into a park.

The application is for the former pit head baths and associated buildings at Prospect Place, Llanhilleth in Abertillery and includes a building a structure to allow bats to roost at the site.

The scheme has been put forward by Owen Ashton from Blaenau Gwent Council’s own economic regeneration department.

Planning statement

Agents Jon Wilks of Amity Planning has explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Wilks said: “The site of the former pit head baths building contains

the ruins of a sprawling, brick-built building, associated with former coal mining in the area.

“The pit head baths would have been used for coal miners to wash at work before returning home.

“The building is now in a significant state of dilapidation.

He added that trees and vegetation had grown in and around the building.

Mr Wilks explained that this is where the proposed “public open space would be.”

He went on to say that a parcel of scrubland to the north-east of the pit head baths site is where the bat roost would be built.

This is behind a number of “detached garages” and the land falls “steeply” from east to west.

Mr Wilks said: “The redevelopment would involve the demolition of the derelict former pit head baths building in the first instance.

“Once the building is demolished it will be possible to establish the precise extent of clearance and re-profiling works that are needed to reinstate the land as open space.”

Latest proposal

Documents show that the bat house would be a single-storey, dual-pitch structure with enclosed fencing .

The roost is needed as parts of the former bath house buildings have been taken over by bats to roost.

Planners have until April 16 to decide the application.

The proposal is the latest scheme that the council has produced for the site.

At a meeting back in September 2021, councillors were given an update from officers in the regeneration and development team on a potential scheme to build homes on the site.

A public consultation on this idea had been held and 73 per cent of the locals had rejected the proposal due to concerns about parking and anti-social behaviour.

Councillors had told staff to “knock” the unpopular idea on the head and look for something else with suggestions including an “environmental project,” for the site.

The pit-head baths served the former Llanhilleth Colliery, which closed in 1969.

